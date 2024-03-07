Allen supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Hawks.

Allen had tons of space in the paint since Evan Mobley (ankle) was sidelined, and that reflected immediately in his rebounding numbers, as the 19 boards represented his second-highest mark of the campaign. Allen has been playing well of late, and even though he only has four double-doubles over his last nine games since the end of the All-Star break, he's still averaging a decent 17.8 points with 10.8 rebounds per contest in that stretch.