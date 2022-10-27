Allen totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 103-92 win over the Magic.

Allen was efficient on offense and an absolute menace on the glass en route to his second straight double-double -- and his third of the season. The former Nets big man posted season-high mark in both points and rebounds in this one, and all signs point to him being one of the best two-way threats in the league if he manages to stay healthy.