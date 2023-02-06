Allen provided 18 points (9-11 FG), 13 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 victory over the Pacers.

Allen led all players in rebounds Sunday and was one of five Cavaliers players to reach double figures in points. Though his per-game fantasy value in eight- and nine-category leagues is down slightly from his first full season in Cleveland in 2021-22, Allen is still averaging nearly a double-double (14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds) while swatting more than one shot per game and shooting at a stellar rate from the field (64.3 percent).