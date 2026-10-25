Allen produced 21 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and a block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 win over the Nets.

Allen improved upon his 14-point season opener with an efficient scoring performance, making seven of eight field-goal attempts en route to finishing as the Cavaliers' second-highest scorer. He also finished second on the team in rebounds and added three stocks, making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Allen's rebounding and blocks should provide a reliable fantasy foundation, although his scoring output will likely fluctuate depending on Cleveland's offensive distribution. He's scored at least 14 points in his first two outings this season, so he's enjoying a strong start to the campaign.