Allen finished with 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 20 rebounds, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

Allen missed just one of his nine attempts from the floor, but as good as he was on offense, he was even more dominant on the glass. The 20-rebound haul was a season-high mark for him, and the big man has grabbed double-digit boards in each of his last six outings, averaging 13.0 points and 14.3 rebounds per game in that stretch.