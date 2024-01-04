Allen amassed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 140-101 win over the Wizards.

Allen led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds and assists while ending as one six Cavaliers with a double-digit point total in a well-rounded double-double performance. Allen has recorded 10 or more rebounds in 11 games this season, hauling in 17 or more boards three times. Allen has tallied a double-double in five straight outings for Cleveland.