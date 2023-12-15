Allen ended Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Celtics with eight points (4-7 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes.

While Allen hauled in double-digit rebounds during Thursday's defeat, he was held below 10 points for the fourth time in his last five outings and was unable to add another double-double to his resume. Across his last five appearances, the center has averaged 8.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.8 minutes per game.