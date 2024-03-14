Allen accumulated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-95 victory over the Pelicans.

The double-double was the 33rd of the season for Allen, a new career high, and his fifth in the last six games. The 25-year-old center is averaging 19.8 points, 13.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor, but with Donovan Mitchell now back in the lineup, Allen likely won't need to carry as much of the scoring load for the Cavs.