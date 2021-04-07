Allen (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Evan Dammarell of SB Nation reports.
Allen hasn't been formally ruled out of Thursday's game at Oklahoma City, but this is not an encouraging sign. The big man is apparently battling a fairly severe concussion, as he's already missed a string of five games.
