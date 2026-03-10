default-cbs-image
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Allen is set to miss a third consecutive game while working through a right knee injury, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against the Mavericks. Evan Mobley should continue to start at center in Allen's absence, and Thomas Bryant and Jaylon Tyson should both see more minutes in the rotation.

