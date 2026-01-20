Allen supplied 16 points (4-8 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 136-104 loss to the Thunder.

Allen was a bright spot in the loss with a solid effort on both ends of the floor. He's been pretty underwhelming for the most part lately, as he's been an eighth-round value in nine-category formats over his last seven outings with 12.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks.