Allen finished Friday's loss to the Lakers with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot across 36 minutes.

Allen has tailed off a bit in the scoring department since averaging 17.3 points per game across 12 contests from Feb. 8 through March 3, but he remains a nightly double-double threat and is getting ample minutes as Cleveland's starting center. His five assists Friday were an aberration -- the big man is averaging only 1.6 dimes per game on the season -- but his ability to rack up rebounds and blocks along with a fair amount of points makes him a valuable fantasy (and real-life) asset.