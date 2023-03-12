Allen has been officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hornets with an injury to his right eye.

Allen suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Friday's matchup against the Heat. He was examined right after the game and also on Saturday, and he suffered a right eye contusion with no structural damage. The big man will receive treatment and a decision regarding his availability will probably be made closer to the 5 p.m. ET tip.off.