Allen will be on a minute restriction for the foreseeable future, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He has played three games since returning from an ankle sprain.

Allen logged 26 and 28 minutes in Cleveland's prior two contests, which is likely the range that his minutes will fall in moving forward. Although it's unclear if Allen's ankle reacted poorly to his return, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that the minutes restriction will be in place for an undetermined amount of time.