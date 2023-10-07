Allen will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a left ankle bone bruise, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Allen will likely miss the remainder of the preseason due to his ankle injury, but could return for the team's regular-season opener against the Nets on Oct. 25. Evan Mobley, Tristan Thompson and Damian Jones are candidates to receive extended minutes in Allen's absence.
