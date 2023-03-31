Allen (groin) remains out for Friday's matchup against the Knicks.
As expected, Allen will sit out a second consecutive game while recovering from a strained right groin. In his absence, Lamar Stevens will shift into the lineup again, and Evan Mobley will move to center.
