Allen (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Allen will miss his first game of the season due to an ankle injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the star big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Bucks. In his absence, Kevin Love will enter the starting lineup at power forward and Evan Mobley will shift to center.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Puts up big double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Grabs 11 boards Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another strong showing•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Records fifth double-double•