Allen (eye) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Charlotte, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday will mark the second straight game on the sidelines for Allen, which should result in another start for Lamar Stevens with Evan Mobley getting all the run he can handle. Unfortunately, the Cavs have a quick turnaround for the next game with a matchup against the 76ers on Wednesday, so Allen could miss that one as well. Managers in weekly leagues may want to consider benching Allen, as the Cavs only have three games on their schedule.