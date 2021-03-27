Allen is out for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a concussion, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen played 36 minutes during Friday's loss to the Lakers, posting an impressive 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. However, he was concussed during the game and could miss more time beyond Saturday. In his absence, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens are candidates to see extra run.
