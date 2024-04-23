Allen finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 39 minutes in Cleveland's 96-86 win over Orlando in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Allen did it all to help Cleveland take a commanding 2-0 series lead, leading all players in Monday's contest in rebounds while pacing the Cavaliers in blocks to go along with a pair of steals in a double-double performance. Allen has owned the glass over the first two games of the opening-round series, recording at least 18 rebounds and a double-double in both contests.