Allen closed with 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 victory over Toronto.

Allen led all players in Saturday's game in rebounds while ending as one of three Cavaliers players with 15 or more points in a well-rounded double-double performance. Allen has hauled in 15 or more boards in seven games this season, adding 15 or more points in all seven of those outings. He has now recorded a double-double in eight of his last 10 appearances.