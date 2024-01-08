Allen chipped in 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Spurs.

Allen led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds and scoring while also finishing a perfect mark from the free throw line to pace Cleveland to a close victory. Allen has hauled in 15 or more rebounds in four games this year, adding 20 or more points in two of those outings.