Allen (groin) was a partial participant in Thursday's practice, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.
A groin strain kept Allen sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Hawks, and his absence from practice suggests he could sit out Friday against the Knicks. If that's the case, Lamar Stevens would presumably draw another start.
