Allen posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block through 26 minutes in the 133-95 loss to Denver on Wednesday.

Allen was fantastic in his second game after joining the starting rotation. The center for the most part has played from the bench this season, but as of a few days ago, the Cavaliers wanted to make their lineup bigger. It is still hard to tell exactly what sort of production can be expected from Allen, but all signs point up as of right now.