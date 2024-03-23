Allen is probable to return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right hand laceration, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen didn't start the second half, but he's expected to return to Friday's action at some point. He came out of the locker room shortly after the third quarter began and reported to the bench, per Fedor.
