Allen (leg) is planning to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, and the fact that he's planning to suit suggests he's more probable than questionable at this point. A final decision should be made closer to the 7:30 ET p.m. tipoff, but all signs point to the big suiting up for the Cavs on Wednesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Goes through shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Extends double-double streak•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Third straight double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Nabs another double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Posts fourth double-double in win•