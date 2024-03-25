Allen contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-84 loss to the Heat.

Allen only logged 22 minutes due to the nature of the blowout loss. To say that the Cavaliers have been struggling badly on offense without Donovan Mitchell (nose) would be an understatement at this point, but Sunday's performance was a new low for them, as they failed to reach the 90-point plateau for the first time in the entire campaign. Look for Allen to handle his regular workload when the Cavs take on the Hornets on Monday.