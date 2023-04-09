Allen accumulated four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 loss to the Hornets.

Along with Evan Mobley, Allen didn't play after the first quarter. Both members of Cleveland's starting front court played 12 minutes before calling it a day. Allen missed seven of the Cavaliers' final 13 games as he battled through eye and groin injuries. Despite the limited game time, Cleveland's center still averaged 32.4 minutes when he did suit up. Allen will matchup with Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.