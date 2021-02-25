Allen finished with 26 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-96 victory over the Rockets.

Allen continued on his merry way, dominating a vastly undersized Rockets team. In arguably the most feel-good story of the season, Allen has finally been set free and fantasy GMs are certainly reaping the rewards. Since being installed as the full-time starter, Allen is the 11th ranked player in standard formats. Granted, this kind of production is unlikely to stick but nonetheless, there is no reason he can't continue rolling along as a third-round asset.