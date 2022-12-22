Allen closed Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Bucks with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

Allen was perfect from the field after halftime, making all four of his shots and scoring nine points. It was the second time in three games and the fourth time this season that he played at least 40 minutes. Since returning from a back injury Dec. 6, he's averaging 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 36.4 minutes per game in nine contests.