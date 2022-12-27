Allen amassed 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to Brooklyn.

Allen was one of five Cleveland players in double figures in scoring during Monday's defeat, posting his second double-double in the last five games. Allen has tallied at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this season.