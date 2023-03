Allen contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Nets.

Allen (eye) returned Tuesday after a four-game absence, leading the team in rebounds en route to a double-double performance in a winning effort. Allen has recorded a double-double 30 times this year, including in two of his last three outings.