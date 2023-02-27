Allen provided 23 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 win over the Raptors.

Allen entered Sunday without a 20-point game in four straight contests. He snapped that streak with one of his most efficient games of the season. The Cleveland center made his first seven field goals of the game and feasted at the rim, making 10 of 11 shots inside the restricted area. Allen has been a solid source of blocks this season, but he has failed to swat a shot in three of his last four games.