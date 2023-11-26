Allen ended Saturday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes.

Allen struggled mightily against Miami in his previous game, registering just four points and four boards in 23 minutes. He bounced back nicely Saturday against the Lakers, leading Cleveland with a season-high 14 boards and finishing second on the team with 21 points. The double-double was his second in his past three contests, and his two highest minute totals (35 and 37, respectively) have come in those performances. Allen had been operating on a minutes limit earlier in the season, but it appears that restriction has been lifted, which should boost the big man's fantasy value moving forward.