Allen (illness) was able to practice again Sunday and is feeling good ahead of Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen was dealing with a bad cold that forced him out of all three of the team's games during the week. It seems as though he's moved past the issue and should be fine to retake his spot in the starting lineup for Monday's contest. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-best 14.2 points and 10.9 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.