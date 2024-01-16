Allen accumulated 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 109-91 victory over Chicago.

Allen didn't have many touches on offense, but he made the most of his scoring opportunities en route to posting his ninth consecutive double-double. The big man was active defensively as well, notching multiple blocks and/or steals for the sixth time in that span. Allen might hold a secondary role on offense for the Cavaliers, but he's still appealing in fantasy due to his two-way play and his durability, as well as his stat-filling ability that makes him extremely valuable in category-based formats. Allen is averaging 16.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game since the start of January.