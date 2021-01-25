Allen posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Celtics.

Allen was one of seven Cleveland players that scored in double digits, and the recently-acquired center was quite sharp on both ends of the court by missing just two shots and leading the team in rebounds. He benefited from the fact Andre Drummond played just 18 minutes in a game that was already a blowout after the first quarter, but he is staying productive regardless of his minutes out there -- he has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine games considering before and after the trade.