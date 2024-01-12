Allen racked up 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 victory over the Nets.

Allen led all players in Thursday's contest in blocks while reeling in a team-high-tying rebound mark and ending as one of five Cavaliers with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Allen has recorded a double-double in eight straight contests while posting his second game of the season with four or more blocks.