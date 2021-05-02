Allen mustered six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Allen had scored in double digits in five straight games before Saturday, though he continues to be a reliable presence on the glass -- he has pulled down double-digit boards in four of his last five contests. The big man is averaging 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds over his last 11 games since returning from an eight-game absence between late March and early April.