Allen accumulated 22 points (11-14 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

While the Cavs dropped their fourth game in five tries, it was once again a strong night for the big man, who's emerged as a potential first-time All-Star in the Eastern Conference. Allen notched his 19th double-double of the season and his ninth that included at least 20 points. Through 31 games, Allen holds career-best averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game, as well as field goal percentage.