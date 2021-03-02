Allen had 10 points (5-7 FG), 15 rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Allen is firmly entrenched as the Cavaliers' starting center and continues to produce on a nightly basis -- he has eight straight double-doubles while scoring at least 20 points in three of his last six contests. Allen is a secondary scoring option behind names such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but he is clearly delivering value on both ends of the court and should remain a reliable fantasy asset moving forward due to his steady role as a starter.