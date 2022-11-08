Allen recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

Allen just managed to hit the double-digit point mark for his seventh double-double of the campaign, but he had no trouble corralling enough boards to accomplish the feat. In fact, his 20 rebounds were a season high, eclipsing the 16 boards he pulled down against Orlando on Oct. 26. Allen also extended his streak with multiple swats to four games, and he recorded two thefts for the second straight contest to tie the bow on a standout line for his fantasy managers.