Allen had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Wizards.
The game was out of hand early in the second half, so Allen played only 26 minutes in the 29-point loss. He still managed to post a double-double, however, giving him three in his last four games. During that stretch, Allen is putting up 18.0 points and 10.8 boards while shooting 68.2 percent from the field.
