Allen recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 overtime win over the Wizards.
One of the best two-way big men in The Association, Allen has recorded two double-doubles in three appearances and his numbers have not suffered too much following the addition of Donovan Mitchell to the offensive scheme. Expect him to remain a solid two-way contributor as the season progresses.
