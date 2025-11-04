Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Wednesday
Allen (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Allen is looking to end a two-game absence with a fractured finger. If the star big man cannot give it a go, the Cavaliers would likely turn to Larry Nance and Dean Wade to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt.