Allen is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left ankle soreness.
Allen is joined by Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) as questionable for the contest. If the center sits Sunday, it would mark his first absence of the season. That could mean more center duties for Evan Mobley, while Kevin Love and Robin Lopez could see additional minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Puts up big double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Grabs 11 boards Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another strong showing•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Records fifth double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double in win•