Allen is questionable for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Allen exited Tuesday's game after recording just one assist in seven minutes of action. Kevin Love and Robin Lopez will likely see extended minutes if Allen is unable to return against the Jazz.
