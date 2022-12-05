Allen (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Allen has missed the last five games due to a low back contusion, but he'll be in the mix to return to the court Tuesday. Dean Wade (shoulder) has been ruled out for several weeks, so Allen's return would provide a significant boost to Cleveland's frontcourt.
