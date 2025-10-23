Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Quiet in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen dropped four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Knicks.
Allen only attempted four shots Wednesday, which only occurred nine times during the 2024-25 season. He also shoots 71.1 percent from the free throw line and 64.1 percent from the field on his career, so expect his numbers to trend towards those lines and look less like Wednesday's statline as the season progresses. The Cavs' starting center will look to get right Friday against the Nets.
