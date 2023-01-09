Allen provided 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 victory over the Suns.

Allen didn't miss a shot in the first half, going 5-of-5 from the field with 10 points to go along with boards and three assists as Cleveland jumped out to a narrow lead at the break. He took just two more shots in the second half but added seven rebounds to notch his 15th double-double of the season. Allen also dished out a season-high five assists in the contest despite seeing his lowest minutes total since Nov. 25.